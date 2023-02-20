Azerbaijan implements pilot projects in field of renewable energy [PHOTO]

20 February 2023 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

The minister noted that the works in the field of renewable energy continue, Azernews reports citing a tweet by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Azerbaijan intends to increase the share of renewable energy in total electricity generation and reach 30 percent by 2030.

Overall, the projects of Saudi-based ACWA Power-Accelerating Energy Transition Globally and the UAE-based Masdar companies are already being implemented,

Notably, the Khizi-Absheron wind farm is a pilot project that will be implemented for the construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 240 MW by ACWA Power. The total cost of the project is approximately $ 300 million and is expected to be fully funded by foreign investment. With the help of this project 300,000 homes will be provided with electricity and 220m cubic meters of natural gas will be saved.

Garadagh Solar Power Plant is a pilot project that will be implemented for the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 230 MW by Masdar. With the help of this project, +110,000 homes will be provided with electricity.

