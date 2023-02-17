KOBIA looking to improve services for entrepreneurs [PHOTO]

17 February 2023 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

The members of the Public Council under the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) held a meeting.

The Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA, Orkhan Mammadov, emphasised that the Agency attaches importance to public consultations in terms of improving the quality of services provided to entrepreneurs, increasing efficiency in this field, and ensuring entrepreneur satisfaction, and is interested in close cooperation with the Public Council under the Agency in this field, Azernews reports, citing SMBDA.

At the meeting, discussions were held on public participation in the Agency's activities, the Action Plan of the Council in 2023, and a presentation on SMBDA's business services.

In the framework of the event, service cards were also presented to the members of the Public Council under KOBIA.

Notably, SMBDA as a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy is authorised to support the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by the government entities to SMBs.

