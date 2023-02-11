Azerbaijani tax service transfers over $9.1bn to state budget

11 February 2023 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In 2022, the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan (STS) transferred over AZN15.5bn ($9.1bn) to the state budget, Azernews reports, citing Orxan Nazarli, the chief of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, as telling the event "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's tax system: Towards new challenges".

