Average monthly nominal salary in Baku increases by 13.8 percent
In January-November 2022, the average monthly nominal salary in Baku city amounted to AZN1,067.5m ($627.94) which is 13.8 percent more compared to the corresponding period of 2021, Azernews reports, citing the reports of the Baku City Statistics Department dedicated to the results of 2022.
