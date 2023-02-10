Azernews.Az

Average monthly nominal salary in Baku increases by 13.8 percent

10 February 2023 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
In January-November 2022, the average monthly nominal salary in Baku city amounted to AZN1,067.5m ($627.94) which is 13.8 percent more compared to the corresponding period of 2021, Azernews reports, citing the reports of the Baku City Statistics Department dedicated to the results of 2022.

