Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye business ties

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee discussed mutual business missions, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting of SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with the envoy.

In a Twitter post, Mammadov noted that the agency supports initiatives to link businesses of the two countries. In addition, the chairman and the ambassador discussed bringing entrepreneurs together within the framework of mutual business missions and exhibitions.

“#KOBİA is supporting initiatives to link #businesses of #Azerbaijan and #Pakistan. Pleased to meet Mr. @BilalHayee, Ambassador of 🇵🇰 to 🇦🇿 and discuss next steps in bringing together our #entrepreneurs in the format of mutual business #missions and #exhibitions,” he tweeted.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $20 million in January-November 2022.

