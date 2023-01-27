Azerbaijan plans to produce ammonium sulfate fertilizer
Azersulfat LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, plans to produce ammonium sulfate fertilizer, Azernews reports, referring to CEO of Azersulfat Emin Quliyev.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%