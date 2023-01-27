Azernews.Az

Friday January 27 2023

Azerbaijan plans to produce ammonium sulfate fertilizer

27 January 2023 16:33 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azersulfat LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, plans to produce ammonium sulfate fertilizer, Azernews reports, referring to CEO of Azersulfat Emin Quliyev.

