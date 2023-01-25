Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss economy, trade ahead of President Aliyev's official visit [PHOTO]

25 January 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto have held a meeting, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by the first.

“During the meeting with Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of #Hungary, we have highlighted the significance of the initiatives contributing to the bilateral relations. Besides, we have touched upon the promotion of the #economic-#trade relations, the possibility of the participation of Hungarian companies in the restoration of our liberated territories and their utilization of our country’s #transit potential,” the minister tweeted.

In addition, the Hungarian minister said on a Facebook post that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Hungary at the end of January.

"Azerbaijan is the strategic partner of Hungary. President Aliyev will arrive at the end of the month for an official visit, preparations are underway: at the end of this line is Sahil Babayev, the Minister of Labor of Azerbaijan, the co-chairman of the Mixed Economic Committee."

