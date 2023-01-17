Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 17 2023

Azerbaijan sees 13.6% investment growth in non-oil-and-gas sector

17 January 2023 17:09 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees 13.6% investment growth in non-oil-and-gas sector

The volume of investments in Azerbaijan increased by 5.5 percent in 2022, compared with 2021, amounting to AZN18.3bn ($10.76bn), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

