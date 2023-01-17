Azerbaijan sees 13.6% investment growth in non-oil-and-gas sector
The volume of investments in Azerbaijan increased by 5.5 percent in 2022, compared with 2021, amounting to AZN18.3bn ($10.76bn), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%