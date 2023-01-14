New presidential orders to cover over 800,000 people - official

14 January 2023 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Over 800,000 people will benefit from the latest presidential decrees on social benefits, pensions, and wage increases, Azernews reports via Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev's interview with AzTV channel.

According to Babayev, the entire reform package planned for this year will benefit 1.9m people.

"An additional AZN750m ($441.18m) will be allocated from the state budget for this reform package. The execution of decrees will begin this month," he said.

A similar opinion was expressed by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov during a ministerial briefing on the presidential decrees and orders.

He said that over the past five years, Azerbaijan has implemented a total of four packages of social reforms that include increases in salaries, pensions, and benefits.

He added that the average monthly wage increase for agencies funded from the state budget is now 15%. In addition, he said that new decrees and orders call for additional benefits and pension increases.

According to Karimov, the presidential pension for martyrs' families has been raised to AZN600 ($352) as of January 1, 2023. Disability-related benefits and pensions have also been raised.

