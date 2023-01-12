Trendyol platform talks importance of improving e-commerce between Azerbaijan, Türkiye

12 January 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

A unified digital ecosystem between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will significantly improve e-commerce between the two countries, Executive Board Member of Turkish Trendyol e-commerce platform Ozan Acar told Trend.

"The customer perspective demands minimum costs and expenses for logistics. This will also help speed up customs compliance and provide a basis for further modernization of other customs systems. Trendyol and Turkish agencies are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in this matter," Acar said.

Acar also stressed that similar steps should be taken with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

"We see a free flow of goods among the EU countries. An analogous system is supposed to be applied as well," he added.

