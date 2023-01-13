Minister: Enterprises in industrial zones sell goods worth $1.7bn in 2022 [PHOTO]
Enterprises, operating in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, carried out sales worth AZN2.9 billion ($1.7bn), which is an increase by 20.6 percent in 2022, Azernews reports, referring to the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%