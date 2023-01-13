Minister: Enterprises in industrial zones sell goods worth $1.7bn in 2022 [PHOTO]

13 January 2023 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ayya Lmahamad Read more

Enterprises, operating in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, carried out sales worth AZN2.9 billion ($1.7bn), which is an increase by 20.6 percent in 2022, Azernews reports, referring to the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

