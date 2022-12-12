Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Foundation to hold auction

12 December 2022 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The movable property of Azerbaijan’s NBC Bank JSC, Bank Standard CJSC, and Amrahbank JSC, which are being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Auction Center in Baku on December 28, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Foundation.

IT equipment of NBC Bank (with initial price of 2,485 manat or $1,460), Bank Standard (with initial price of 5,455 manat or $3,210), and Amrahbank (with initial price of 14,146 manat or $8,320) will be auctioned off.

Five percent of the sale price must be paid by the auction participant to the organizer of the auctions. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Additional Information:

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67

Address: 27, Badamdar highway, Sabail district, Baku, Azerbaijan

---

