Azerbaijan, ICSB mull entrepreneurship dev’t among youth

Azerbaijan and the International Council for Small Business (ICSB) have discussed the development of entrepreneurship among young people, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and ICSB’s President and CEO Ayman El Tarabishy.

To note, Ayman El Tarabishy was on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the Azerbaijani Investment and Youth Entrepreneurs Forum.

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency was established in accordance with the December 28, 2017, presidential decree. As a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, the agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.

ICSB, founded in 1955, is the oldest and largest nonprofit organization devoted to small businesses internationally. The council, represented in over 85 countries, uses its platform to distribute new knowledge and information on small business management and entrepreneurial development.

