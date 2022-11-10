Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts short-term notes up for auction

10 November 2022 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on November 10, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 14 investors submitted 21 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 71.7 million manat ($42.18 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 99.7164 manat or $58.66 (3.79 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the notes is December 7, 2022.

