Azerbaijan's interest in information technology substantially grows – official

Azerbaijan's interest in information technology (IT) has significantly grown over the past five years, Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Mammadov said at the opening of the IT Academy on November 5, Trend reports.

According to him, the ministry expects information technology specialists to annually grow in number.

"We also engage qualified specialists in teaching and conduct relevant training in this regard," he said.

Mammadov added that the country has achieved considerable success in the mentioned field in a short time.

"Technology and IT solutions greatly simplify processes in everyday life, production, business, even in the military industry, which we witnessed during the 2020 Second Karabakh War," he added.

