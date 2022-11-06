Azerbaijan, Turkiye ink various MoUs within business forum [PHOTO]

6 November 2022 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have signed various memorandums of understanding within the business forum held in Baku on November 4, Azernews reports.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the State Compulsory Insurance Agency, and Turkiye's CCN Group on cooperation between the government and business in the development of health infrastructure and organization of medical services in Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, State Compulsory Insurance Agency’s Chairman Zaur Aliyev, and CCN Group Board Chairman Muran Cecen.

The document provides for further expansion of state-business cooperation experience between the two countries in the healthcare sector, implementation of Turkiye’s experience in Azerbaijan, strengthening of practical cooperation in the organization of medical services based on the best world practices, as well as promoting the access of local Azerbaijani companies to new technologies, international best practices in this area.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding was signed between SMBDA and the Turkish company SUR YAPI. The document was signed by Orkhan Mammadov and SUR YAPI LLC Director Cem HAKAN Elmas. The document reflects the exchange of projects in relevant areas, coordination between SMBs of both countries, identification of reliable partners, as well as support for the implementation of mutual investment and implementation of projects for SMBs.

The Azerbaijan-Turkiye business forum was held in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, Export and Investment Promotion Agency, and Turkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board. The forum is attended by government officials of both countries, as well as entrepreneurs working in the food, construction, transport, logistics, industrial sectors, ICT, textile, etc.

"#Azerbaijan-#Turkey #BusinessForum is underway with the participation of Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice-President @fuatoktay. The unity and alliance between our countries make an important contribution to the enrichment of our economic relations and creation of joint platforms," Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz