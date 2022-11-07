Azerbaijani entrepreneurs participating in MUSIAD EXPO in Turkiye [PHOTO]

7 November 2022 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The 19th exhibition MUSIAD EXPO has kicked off in Istanbul, Turkiye, on November 2, Azernews reports.

Some 13 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs present their products and services, under the support program of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), at the exhibition.

At the SMBDA’s stand, products from food, education, construction, repair and design, logistics services, industrial products, modern solutions for agriculture, and paintings made by special technology on silk, are presented.

Moreover, at the stand of Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency, information is provided about investment and export opportunities of the country, and support and services provided by the agency.

MUSIAD EXPO 2022 will run until November 5. The exhibition is attended by more than 600 companies working in 24 different sectors.

Bilateral cooperation

SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov held a meeting with Turkiye’s Association of Business people and Entrepreneurs Chairman Nihat Tanrikulu.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation, investment opportunities, and the organization of joint events between the business circles of the two countries.

Likewise, as part of the visit to Istanbul, Orkhan Mammadov met with Turkish Youth Foundation Head Ibrahim Besinci.

The sides exchanged views on entrepreneurial thinking, encouraging young people to do business and the opportunities for joint cooperation in this direction.

