Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate October 3 1.7 October 10 1.7 October 4 1.7 October 11 1.7 October 5 1.7 October 12 1.7 October 6 1.7 October 13 1.7 October 7 1.7 October 14 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.007 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0233 manat and amounted to 1.653 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate October 3 1.6637 October 10 1.6559 October 4 1.6722 October 11 1.6453 October 5 1.6952 October 12 1.6513 October 6 1.6853 October 13 1.6496 October 7 1.6651 October 14 1.6629 Average weekly 1.6763 Average weekly 1.6530

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0012 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0017 manat and totaled 0.0266 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate October 3 0.0284 October 10 0.0277 October 4 0.0287 October 11 0.0268 October 5 0.0285 October 12 0.0260 October 6 0.0280 October 13 0.0261 October 7 0.0280 October 14 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0283 Average weekly 0.0266

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0915 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate October 3 0.0917 October 10 0.0915 October 4 0.0917 October 11 0.0915 October 5 0.0915 October 12 0.0915 October 6 0.0915 October 13 0.0915 October 7 0.0915 October 14 0.0916 Average weekly 0.0916 Average weekly 0.0915

