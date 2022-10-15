Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
October 3
|
1.7
|
October 10
|
1.7
|
October 4
|
1.7
|
October 11
|
1.7
|
October 5
|
1.7
|
October 12
|
1.7
|
October 6
|
1.7
|
October 13
|
1.7
|
October 7
|
1.7
|
October 14
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.007 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0233 manat and amounted to 1.653 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
October 3
|
1.6637
|
October 10
|
1.6559
|
October 4
|
1.6722
|
October 11
|
1.6453
|
October 5
|
1.6952
|
October 12
|
1.6513
|
October 6
|
1.6853
|
October 13
|
1.6496
|
October 7
|
1.6651
|
October 14
|
1.6629
|
Average weekly
|
1.6763
|
Average weekly
|
1.6530
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0012 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0017 manat and totaled 0.0266 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
October 3
|
0.0284
|
October 10
|
0.0277
|
October 4
|
0.0287
|
October 11
|
0.0268
|
October 5
|
0.0285
|
October 12
|
0.0260
|
October 6
|
0.0280
|
October 13
|
0.0261
|
October 7
|
0.0280
|
October 14
|
0.0265
|
Average weekly
|
0.0283
|
Average weekly
|
0.0266
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0915 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
October 3
|
0.0917
|
October 10
|
0.0915
|
October 4
|
0.0917
|
October 11
|
0.0915
|
October 5
|
0.0915
|
October 12
|
0.0915
|
October 6
|
0.0915
|
October 13
|
0.0915
|
October 7
|
0.0915
|
October 14
|
0.0916
|
Average weekly
|
0.0916
|
Average weekly
|
0.0915
