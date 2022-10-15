Azernews.Az

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

15 October 2022 15:23 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

October 3

1.7

October 10

1.7

October 4

1.7

October 11

1.7

October 5

1.7

October 12

1.7

October 6

1.7

October 13

1.7

October 7

1.7

October 14

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.007 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0233 manat and amounted to 1.653 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

October 3

1.6637

October 10

1.6559

October 4

1.6722

October 11

1.6453

October 5

1.6952

October 12

1.6513

October 6

1.6853

October 13

1.6496

October 7

1.6651

October 14

1.6629

Average weekly

1.6763

Average weekly

1.6530

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0012 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0017 manat and totaled 0.0266 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

October 3

0.0284

October 10

0.0277

October 4

0.0287

October 11

0.0268

October 5

0.0285

October 12

0.0260

October 6

0.0280

October 13

0.0261

October 7

0.0280

October 14

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0283

Average weekly

0.0266

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0915 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

October 3

0.0917

October 10

0.0915

October 4

0.0917

October 11

0.0915

October 5

0.0915

October 12

0.0915

October 6

0.0915

October 13

0.0915

October 7

0.0915

October 14

0.0916

Average weekly

0.0916

Average weekly

0.0915

---

