Baku, Bern discuss prospects for alternative energy cooperation

Azerbaijan and Switzerland have discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the alternative energy sector, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and the Swiss Kromatix SA company, which is a member of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Director-General Rafic Hanbali.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the application of the company's technologies in projects implemented in Azerbaijan and support in finding local partners in this sector.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic sectors. There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $457.2m in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5m and imports for $184.7m.

