Construction of Hadrut hub station to be completed by mid-November [PHOTO]

8 October 2022 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of Hadrut hub substation in Azerbaijan will be completed in mid-November 2022, Chief of the Karabakh Regional Power Grid of Azerishig Janahmad Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov noted that the new hub substation, included in the 35 kV ring power supply scheme and built between Shukurbayli and Shusha substations will provide the electricity needs of infrastructure for various purposes in Hadrut settlement.

"Establishment of the Intelligent Power Grid Control Center at the substation will create the basis for ensuring continuous control over the process of electricity distribution, energy efficiency, uninterrupted and high-quality energy supply," he explained.

Furthermore, Director of the Center for Learning and Innovation at Azerishig OJSC Araz Mammadzada said that the foundation of the Hadrut hub substation in Azerbaijan was laid in Hadrut settlement of Khojavand District on October 9, 2021.

He noted that a modern type substation will ensure a reliable and stable power supply to a part of the Khojavand District, Shusha city, and the adjacent territories.

"If necessary, it will also be possible to provide electricity to Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan Districts through the substation," Mammadzade added.

He also said that the digital substation that is currently being constructed in Fuzuli will be sufficient to provide electricity to the population planned to be resettled in the region in the near future.

He noted that if necessary, new substations will be built.

The difference of this substation is high efficiency; any information about the state of the electrical network is received in digital format, the director stressed.

Here, Spokesman for Azerishiq Vagif Aydinoglu pointed out that it is expected that the digital substation and management center in Fuzuli will be commissioned in two months.

He noted that the digital substation with the capacity of 2x2500 kW is an innovative solution for monitoring, protection, and control systems, which collects and processes all information about the state of the electrical network and also organizes equipment control in a digital format.

According to Aydinoglu, this project will allow the development of optic digital measuring transformers and digital equipment complexes of a new generation at substations.

