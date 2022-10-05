The leading mobile operator is getting ready for the deployment of 5G soon!

5 October 2022 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

On September 29, 2022, Azercell successfully conducted internal tests for the deployment of 5G network as part of its strategic goal of “Easing connectivity, empowering lives!”.

The fifth generation of wireless technology enables a new scale of network designed to enhance connectivity solutions between subscribers, businesses, devices, and machines. 5G wireless technology provides higher multi-Gbps peak download speeds, ultra-low latency, greater dependability, massive network capacity and a more advanced user experience.

The rollout of 5G will boost the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) by enabling more connections at a lower latency. The deployment of the 5G network will substantially enhance technology solutions for businesses and open new horizons for end-to-end user experience.

Upon completing the other technical preparations, Azercell plans to apply to relevant bodies for the license to offer 5G services.

