UNDP continues to support dev't of social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) continues to support the development of social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Charu Bist said.

The remarks were made during an event on "Social entrepreneurship policy in Azerbaijan: Policy and ecosystem recommendations to support social enterprises", organized with the support of the EU and UNDP.

"Social entrepreneurs play a key role in the country's economic development. There are also promising examples in Azerbaijan of how social entrepreneurship creates new jobs and makes a significant contribution to the economy in general," the UNDP official said.

Further, she noted that social entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan are enthusiastic and dedicated to their work, and with financial or any other support, they can develop even more successfully.

She expressed that UNDP is pleased to see that the Azerbaijani government pays significant attention to supporting and stimulating the development of the country's social entrepreneurs.

Bist also noted that the set of policy and ecosystem-related recommendations presented at the event is the result of engaging a number of entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and other stakeholders in joint workshops, which was a great start on the path to inclusive economic growth in the country.

UNDP has been working in Azerbaijan since 1992. The UNDP activities in Azerbaijan initially focused on the provision of an early recovery program, especially for those affected by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Over time, UNDP’s role in Azerbaijan has shifted toward longer-term socio-economic development in line with the country’s evolving needs. The main programming framework for all UN activities in Azerbaijan is the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework signed between the UN and the Economy Ministry in 2016.

