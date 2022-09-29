Azerbaijan, Austria discuss possibilities of holding business forum

29 September 2022 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Austria have discussed the possibilities of holding a business forum, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency Head Yusif Abdullayev with Austrian Commercial Counsellor for Azerbaijan Gerhard Lackner.

During the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev spoke about the agency’s activities, the favorable business and investment environment created in the country, and the ongoing projects.

The parties also discussed the possibility of expanding ties between business circles.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 20, 1992. Azerbaijan's embassy in Austria has been active since September 1, 1995, while the embassy of Austria has been operating in Azerbaijan since June 23, 2010.

The Joint Commission for Economic, Agricultural, Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria was established in 1999. In addition, the Austrian-Azerbaijani Cooperation Council (CCAA) was established in Vienna in November 2018 as a platform for cooperation between the public and private sectors of the two countries.

In total, forty-one documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Austria. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $220.6 million in 2021.

