Azerbaijani energy minister to attend OTS's energy ministers meeting in Almaty

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will participate in the 2nd Meeting of Energy Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on September 28, Azernews reports.

The meeting will focus on cooperation in the oil and gas, petrochemical, renewable, and smart energy, energy efficiency, green energy transition, and sustainable energy development sectors.

Parviz Shahbazov's speech and bilateral meetings are planned to be held within the meeting.

Hosted by Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and moderated by the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, the ministerial meeting will be attended by the ministers in charge of energy of the OTS member and observer states.

"The agenda of the high-level meeting will cover the following items: Follow-up of the issues raised at the 1st OTS online Ministerial and Working Group Meetings on Energy; discussions on exchanging experience in the field of energy efficiency; briefings on the exchange of best practices/ training programs, proposals on organizing future training programs/webinars; discussions on the establishment of the OTS Coordination Committee for Energy Cooperation; finalizing the OTS Program on Energy Cooperation for 2023-2027 and its Action Sheet," OTS's press service reported.

