Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

19 September 2022 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 83.7335 manat (2.87 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,886.9417 manat, down by 23.0146 manat (0.79 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold September 5 2,911.8875 September 12 2,911.8565 September 6 2,916.2395 September 13 2,927.1535 September 7 2,879.9615 September 14 2,897.2845 September 8 2,915.3215 September 15 2,868.2910 September 9 2,926.3715 September 16 2,829.1230 Average weekly 2,909.9563 Average weekly 2,886.9417

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 0.4537 manat (1.41 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.808 manat, which was 1.6797 manat (5.4 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver September 5 30.6959 September 12 32.1195 September 6 31.0568 September 13 33.4425 September 7 30.4576 September 14 32.8586 September 8 31.3691 September 15 33.0663 September 9 32.0440 September 16 32.5732 Average weekly 31.1283 Average weekly 32.8080

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has risen by 47.8805 manat (3.21 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,522.5081 manat, which was 63.0292 manat (4.32 percent) more than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum September 5 1,428.9010 September 12 1,491.5375 September 6 1,452.1570 September 13 1,536.2560 September 7 1,443.7505 September 14 1,507.2540 September 8 1,469.7860 September 15 1,538.0750 September 9 1,502.8000 September 16 1,539.4180 Average weekly 1,459.4789 Average weekly 1,522.5081

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 36.329 manat (0.99 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,644.766 manat, down by 164.2285 manat (4.72 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium September 5 3,471.2810 September 12 3,671.4475 September 6 3,492.7520 September 13 3,695.9020 September 7 3,386.1450 September 14 3,563.4210 September 8 3,469.2665 September 15 3,657.9410 September 9 3,583.2430 September 16 3,635.1185 Average weekly 3,480.5375 Average weekly 3,644.7660

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz