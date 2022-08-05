Azerbaijan's Central Bank undergoes structural changes

5 August 2022 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The regular structural change has been made in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the CBA.

The Insurance Supervision Department has been renamed the Insurance Policy and Supervision Department.

The Central Bank's Administrative Department has recently been renamed into the Administrative and Purchasing Department, and Farhad Valiyev was appointed to the post of head of the department.

--

