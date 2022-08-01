Baku, Ankara, Tashkent to discuss multifaceted cooperation prospects

1 August 2022 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan will discuss the prospects of cooperation in investment, innovation, transport, and communications sectors, Uzbek presidential spokesman Sherzod Asadov said, Azernews reports.

He noted that the parties will discuss the further development of inter-regional cooperation at a meeting of the Foreign, Trade, and Transport Ministers of Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan on August 2.

"This is a completely new mechanism. The talks will be organized in accordance with the agreements reached earlier by the heads of the three countries," he said.

It should be noted that the meeting will be held in Tashkent. From Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and ministers of the economic bloc of the government are expected to take part in the meeting. The Uzbek side will be represented by Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, and Transport Minister Ilkhom Mahkamov.

