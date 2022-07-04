Baku, Bern discuss prospects for cooperation in banking sector [PHOTO]

4 July 2022 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Central Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov has held a meeting with the Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan to discuss prospects for cooperation, Azernews reports.

"We spoke about cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Swiss National Bank, technical assistance programs, and expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Swiss banks during the meeting with Thomas Jordan, Governor of the SNB (@SNB_BNS)," Kazimov wrote in his official Twitter page.

In addition, Kazimov held a meeting with Swiss Confederation Federal Counsel Guy Parmelin to discuss prospects for economic cooperation between the Central Bank and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

"We discussed economic cooperation relations between #Azerbaijan and #Switzerland, activities of #SECO in Azerbaijan and development of cooperation between the Central Bank and the SECO with Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG), Federal Councilor of the Swiss [email protected]_CH ," Kazimov wrote.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic fields. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.

