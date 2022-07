1 July 2022 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has approved the list of feeds and feed additives, which are exempt from VAT, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the statement, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 251, forming the legal basis for the classification of feeds and feed additives. The legal framework is of great importance for Azerbaijan's feed market development.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz