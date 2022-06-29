Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to establish joint ventures for promoting products

29 June 2022 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are planning to establish joint ventures that will promote their products to foreign markets.

The remarks were made by Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency Acting President Yusif Abdullayev at the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum of women entrepreneurs, Azernews reports.

He added that the bilateral relations between the two countries are developing intensively, adding that the trade turnover is growing.

"The volume of trade between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has reached $65 million over the past five months," he said.

Azerbaijani president's visit to Uzbekistan

Chairperson of the Senate of the Supreme Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzilya Narbayeva stated that the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan opened a new phase in the development of relations between the two nations.

"We consider the visit of the president of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan a breakthrough and progressive. This visit opened a new phase in the development of strategic relations between our countries,” she opined.

She recalled that the documents were signed between the entrepreneurs of the two countries in excess of $500 million as a result of the visit.

Narbayeva also expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will become more intense in the future, and women will play an important role in this process.

Involvement of women entrepreneurs in Karabakh restoration

Speaking at the forum, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee for Family and Women's and Children's Affairs Hijran Huseynova stated that all conditions have been created in the country to support women entrepreneurs and involve them in Karabakh's restoration process.

"Dozens of women presented their business projects for the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions. These projects were endorsed by the government," Huseynova said.

Huseynova also added that the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum of women entrepreneurs is one of the indicators of strengthening relations between the two countries.

