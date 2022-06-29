Azerbaijan, ITU discuss regulation of TV, radio broadcasting in border areas [PHOTO]

29 June 2022 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

At the invitation of the Digital Development and Transport Ministry, experts from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have arrived in Azerbaijan to discuss the regulation of TV and radio broadcasting in border areas, as well as mobile networks in line with international standards, Azernews reports.

On June 28, the experts with Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rovshan Rustamov.

The main objective of the week-long expert mission is to familiarize ITU experts with interference in the country’s broadcasting space and jointly identify solutions, taking into account the experiences of other countries, to regulate broadcasting in border areas in accordance with international requirements.

During the visit, ITU experts will meet with specialists from the ministry and its subordinate bodies – the State Administration of Radio Frequencies, Radio and TV Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association, Azercosmos, as well as mobile operators.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized UN agency for information and communications technologies (ICT), with which Azerbaijan closely cooperates. Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, the union allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strives to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide.

