Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss prospects for expanding cooperation [PHOTO]

24 May 2022 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Estonia have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and visiting Estonian Parliament Speaker Yuri Ratas.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Estonian relations in various directions. They discussed the prospects of expanding cooperation between the two countries in political, trade and economic, investment, transport, energy, humanitarian and many other areas.

Moreover, Yuri Ratas also held a meeting with Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

They discussed the issues of potential cooperation in the fields of cybersecurity, information technology, and railways.

Azerbaijan and Estonia cooperate in different spheres of the economy. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $6.1 million in 2021.

