Azerbaijan plans to start fish hatcheries in liberated territories

21 May 2022 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan intends to start fish hatcheries in its liberated territories, Director of the Biological Resources Research Center at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehman Akhundov said at the 'Expert hour' program on the ministry's official Facebook page, Trend reports.

He noted that over the past period juvenile fish have been released into the Basitchay, Khakarichay, and other rivers of liberated lands. The country can currently farm 23 species of fish in the Karabakh region.

