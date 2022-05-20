Azerbaijan, Belarus sign contracts worth over $70m

20 May 2022 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the visit of Belarusian PM Roman Golovchenko to Azerbaijan, contracts worth more than $70 million were signed, Azernews reports citing Belarus Today.

Agreements and contracts were signed for a total amount of more than $55 million within the framework of the first day of the 27th Interfood Azerbaijan and the 15th Caspian Agro international exhibitions.

Moreover, the contract was signed, during the Golovchenko's visit to Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automotive Plant, for the supply of 950 unassembled tractors in the amount of $15.5 million between Belarusian Minsk Automobile Plant and Ganja Automotive Plant. In addition, a memorandum of cooperation also was signed between Ganja Automotive Plant and Gomselmash OJSC.

According to the results of the two days working visit of prime minister to Azerbaijan, the sum of the contracts signed amounted to more than $70 million.

It should be noted that Interfood Azerbaijan and Caspian Agro international exhibitions present the industrial potential of Belarus (mechanical engineering, glass industry, etc), as well as a wide range of Belarusian meat and dairy products.

Earlier, Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Mikhail Myatlikov has said that contracts worth $55 million have been signed following the first day of the visit of the Belarus delegation to Azerbaijan.

"A business meeting between Azerbaijani and Belarus companies was held on May 18. A number of contracts totaling about $55 million were signed. New contacts are being established. I think we will hear about new contracts in the next few days," he said.

He emphasized that the main contracts were signed in the wood processing and foodstuffs sectors.

Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko arrived in Azerbaijan for a two-day working visit on May 18. The two-day visit program includes meetings with the country’s leadership, a visit to the Ganja automobile plant, international exhibitions Caspian Agro and Inter Food, as well as industrial enterprise Iglim. A business meeting between the business circles of the two countries is also planned as part of the visit.

In addition, Belarus enterprises presented their products at the international Caspian Agro and Inter Food exhibitions. The Belarusian exposition is represented by 39 companies and organizations.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $424.4 million, with the exports accounting for $295.5 million and imports for $128.9 million in 2021.

Railway passenger carriages, fiberboard of wood, butter, medicaments, furniture, wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, beef, electric transformers, and cheese are the main export goods to Azerbaijan. From Azerbaijan, Belarus imports polymers of propylene, tomatoes, fruits, nuts, fresh fruits, fruit and vegetable juices, and others.

Since 2007, a number of joint projects in the field of industrial cooperation have been launched including assembly lines of Belarus tractors and trucks. The leader of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the sphere of industrial cooperation is the Ganja automobile plant.

At a meeting with representatives of the public and expert community, Belarus, and foreign media in 2019, President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan are an example of relations between the two Christian and Muslim states.

