EU-Azerbaijan Networking System to be available in Azerbaijan in June 2022

18 May 2022 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s InvestBaku company will launch a new investment platform, the company’s Managing Director Javid Mustafayev said at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku on May 17, Trend reports.

According to Mustafayev, the platform called as EU-Azerbaijan Networking System will be available in Azerbaijan from June 10.

He added that the platform of the European business community will allow contact EU companies in Azerbaijan, find local partners and contractors, and get access to business support infrastructure and information about ongoing tenders.

