Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $107.79 per barrel, having risen by $2.24 (2.12 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.62 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.1.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.48 per barrel this week, down by 28 cents (0.26 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $111.39 per barrel, while the minimum price was $100.66.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $66.85 per barrel this week, which was 49 cents (0.74 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $71.66 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.78.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.31 per barrel this week, thus reducing by 94 cents (0.9 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $108.16 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $97.55.

Oil grade/date Apr. 25, 2022 Apr. 26, 2022 Apr. 27, 2022 Apr. 28, 2022 Apr. 29, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $102.1 $106.72 $107.34 $110.17 $112.62 $107.79 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $100.66 $105.38 $106.05 $108.95 $111.39 $106.48 Urals (EX NOVO) $60.78 $65.55 $66.80 $69.48 $71.66 $66.85 Brent Dated $97.55 $102.23 $102.9 $105.73 $108.16 $103.31

