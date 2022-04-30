By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $107.79 per barrel, having risen by $2.24 (2.12 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.62 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.1.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.48 per barrel this week, down by 28 cents (0.26 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $111.39 per barrel, while the minimum price was $100.66.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $66.85 per barrel this week, which was 49 cents (0.74 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $71.66 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.78.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $103.31 per barrel this week, thus reducing by 94 cents (0.9 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $108.16 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $97.55.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Apr. 25, 2022
|
Apr. 26, 2022
|
Apr. 27, 2022
|
Apr. 28, 2022
|
Apr. 29, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$102.1
|
$106.72
|
$107.34
|
$110.17
|
$112.62
|
$107.79
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$100.66
|
$105.38
|
$106.05
|
$108.95
|
$111.39
|
$106.48
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$60.78
|
$65.55
|
$66.80
|
$69.48
|
$71.66
|
$66.85
|
Brent Dated
|
$97.55
|
$102.23
|
$102.9
|
$105.73
|
$108.16
|
$103.31
