The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania has increased by 31.3 percent in 2021.

Azerbaijani Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Babayev made the remarks at a meeting with new Romanian Labour and Social Solidarity Minister Marius-Constantin Budai.

Congratulating Budai on his appointment, Babayev stressed that relations between the two countries are at the level of strategic partnership.

He stated that the activity of the joint commission on trade and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Romania serves the constant expansion of relations.

The minister also briefed on the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years in the field of labor, employment and social protection.

Noting that more than 60 documents on cooperation were signed between the two countries, he added that a number of draft documents on cooperation are under discussion.

In turn, Budai expressed satisfaction with the continued expansion of relations between the two countries. He also stressed the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties noted that there are good prospects for the development of bilateral relations in various fields, including labor and social protection. The sides exchanged views on further cooperation and expansion of the contractual and legal framework for cooperation between the two ministries.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011, and owns SOCAR- branded petrol stations in 26 regions of Romania.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.

