Representatives of Russia's Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan held a meeting to discuss the prospects for fulfilling orders of the Azerbaijani side by the Astrakhan shipbuilders on the terms of industrial cooperation, the region’s governor Igor Babushkin said on Telegram, Trend reports.

According to Babushkin, the parties considered the possibility of implementing joint projects for the construction of small dry cargo ships, and ships for the transport of chemical cargoes, ferries and tankers.

An Azerbaijani delegation is expected to visit Astrakhan in the near future to discuss all the details of joint work on the spot.

The governor also suggested Azerbaijani partners to boost work to increase cargo transportation between the Alat seaport in Azerbaijan and the ports of the Astrakhan region, including with the use of the capacities of the port's special economic zone.

The parties also expressed interest in promoting Astrakhan goods on the Azerbaijani market, including fish and flour products, he added.

The foreign trade turnover of the Astrakhan region with Azerbaijan in 2021 increased by 18 percent compared to 2020, exceeding $17 million.

