An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 18.244 manat (0.56 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,269.6559 manat, down by 10.8477 manat (0.33 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Mar. 28 3,300.839 Apr. 4 3,259.801 Mar. 29 3,267.2215 Apr. 5 3,277.3705 Mar. 30 3,275.1095 Apr. 6 3,265.717 Mar. 31 3,265.7085 Apr. 7 3,267.366 Apr. 1 3,293.6395 Apr. 8 3,278.025 Average weekly 3,280.5036 Average weekly 3,269.6559

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.9666 manat (2.31 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.7485 manat, which is 0.4901 manat (1.16 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Mar. 28 42.6778 Apr. 4 41.7979 Mar. 29 42.2543 Apr. 5 41.5888 Mar. 30 42.2726 Apr. 6 41.2684 Mar. 31 41.8098 Apr. 7 41.3228 Apr. 1 42.1783 Apr. 8 42.7645 Average weekly 42.2386 Average weekly 41.7485

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 40.715 manat (2.42 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,652.7247 manat, which is 34.4165 manat (2.04 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Mar. 28 1,698.3255 Apr. 4 1,679.821 Mar. 29 1,678.1125 Apr. 5 1,676.6845 Mar. 30 1,700.153 Apr. 6 1,647.1385 Mar. 31 1,672.936 Apr. 7 1,620.8735 Apr. 1 1,686.179 Apr. 8 1,639.106 Average weekly 1,687.1412 Average weekly 1,652.7247

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 66.5465 manat (1.69 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,860.8632 manat, down by 25.6139 manat (12.48 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Mar. 28 4,056.795 Apr. 4 3,920.6505 Mar. 29 3,848.97 Apr. 5 3,894.972 Mar. 30 3,761.8025 Apr. 6 3,829.76 Mar. 31 3,832.327 Apr. 7 3,804.8295 Apr. 1 3,932.491 Apr. 8 3,854.104 Average weekly 3,886.4771 Average weekly 3,860.8632

