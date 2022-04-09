By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 18.244 manat (0.56 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,269.6559 manat, down by 10.8477 manat (0.33 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Mar. 28
|
3,300.839
|
Apr. 4
|
3,259.801
|
Mar. 29
|
3,267.2215
|
Apr. 5
|
3,277.3705
|
Mar. 30
|
3,275.1095
|
Apr. 6
|
3,265.717
|
Mar. 31
|
3,265.7085
|
Apr. 7
|
3,267.366
|
Apr. 1
|
3,293.6395
|
Apr. 8
|
3,278.025
|
Average weekly
|
3,280.5036
|
Average weekly
|
3,269.6559
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.9666 manat (2.31 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.7485 manat, which is 0.4901 manat (1.16 percent) less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Mar. 28
|
42.6778
|
Apr. 4
|
41.7979
|
Mar. 29
|
42.2543
|
Apr. 5
|
41.5888
|
Mar. 30
|
42.2726
|
Apr. 6
|
41.2684
|
Mar. 31
|
41.8098
|
Apr. 7
|
41.3228
|
Apr. 1
|
42.1783
|
Apr. 8
|
42.7645
|
Average weekly
|
42.2386
|
Average weekly
|
41.7485
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 40.715 manat (2.42 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,652.7247 manat, which is 34.4165 manat (2.04 percent) less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Mar. 28
|
1,698.3255
|
Apr. 4
|
1,679.821
|
Mar. 29
|
1,678.1125
|
Apr. 5
|
1,676.6845
|
Mar. 30
|
1,700.153
|
Apr. 6
|
1,647.1385
|
Mar. 31
|
1,672.936
|
Apr. 7
|
1,620.8735
|
Apr. 1
|
1,686.179
|
Apr. 8
|
1,639.106
|
Average weekly
|
1,687.1412
|
Average weekly
|
1,652.7247
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 66.5465 manat (1.69 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,860.8632 manat, down by 25.6139 manat (12.48 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Mar. 28
|
4,056.795
|
Apr. 4
|
3,920.6505
|
Mar. 29
|
3,848.97
|
Apr. 5
|
3,894.972
|
Mar. 30
|
3,761.8025
|
Apr. 6
|
3,829.76
|
Mar. 31
|
3,832.327
|
Apr. 7
|
3,804.8295
|
Apr. 1
|
3,932.491
|
Apr. 8
|
3,854.104
|
Average weekly
|
3,886.4771
|
Average weekly
|
3,860.8632
