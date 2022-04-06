By Trend

Azerbaijan will host competitions in eight categories within the framework of the TEKNOFEST International Festival of Aviation, Space and Technology, Senior Advisor of the Department of Strategic Analysis, Innovation and Digitalization of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, a member of the TEKNOFEST Organizing Committee in Azerbaijan Rustam Abdullazade told Trend.

According to him, schoolchildren, students, startup developers, and entrepreneurs will take part in these competitions.

"Registration for the TEKNOFEST festival began on December 15, 2021, and continued until February 20, 2022. The registration process has been extended until the end of April, given the great interest in this festival and numerous applications. Registration for the Smart Karabakh Hackathon and Baku Open Cyber Cup contests is currently ongoing," he said.

"In general, a large number of participants registered for the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival can be explained by the growing demand among young people in Azerbaijan for knowledge in the field of technology and innovation," Abdullazade noted.

Also, holding such events will further contribute to the growth of Azerbaijan's export potential in the sphere of technology and innovation, he added.

The first stage of accepting works for the competitions of socially oriented technologies, Agro Tech (agricultural technologies), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and "green" technologies have already been completed, the senior advisor said.

The teams completed the first tasks for these types of competitions and today they are provided with the necessary equipment and means for further participation in the festival, he added.

A distinctive feature of the Baku Skills competition is that the participants perform their work on 3D printers based on the tasks of the jury at each stage, Abdullazade said.

“All participants of the International Festival of Aviation, Space and Technology TEKNOFEST, also mentors will be awarded cash prizes and valuable gifts,” Abdullazade emphasized.

The upcoming festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

Trend News Agency, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews, Eastweststream, Today.Az and Turkic.World are official media partners of TEKNOFEST.

