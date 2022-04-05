By Ayya Lmahamad

As part of the visit to Georgia, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev held a series of meetings with Georgian officials.

During the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, they discussed current and prospective cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and ICT.

The parties exchanged views on the proposals put forward to establish closer ties and work that needs to be done.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia have important potential and favorable conditions to expand successful cooperation in all areas, including transport and ICT sectors.

Stressing the importance of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars project, the sides noted the joint work being carried out to increase the volume of freight transport.

At the same time, the sides emphasized the successful cooperation on the Black Sea-Caspian Sea transport route, the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor, and the green ports.

They noted that the coordinated cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan creates conditions for the process of attracting cargo to the Europe–Asia transport corridor, which ultimately has a positive impact on the economies of both countries.

Additionally, the importance of peace and stability for the development and long-term progress of the region was particularly emphasized at the meeting.

Moreover, Rashad Nabiyev also met with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Levan Davitashvili.

During the meeting, discussions were held in the fields of road transport, maritime transport, aviation and ICT, where bilateral cooperation is developing in the spirit of mutual support and understanding.

The sides exchanged views on the organization of cargo transportation via the Baku –Tbilisi –Kars railway and ways to solve existing problems.

They stressed that multilateral cooperation is of particular importance in using the transit potential of countries in the implementation of international transport. In this regard, it was noted that such mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries is carried out on the platforms of TRACECA and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Additionally, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan seeks to take full advantage of the existing potential of the country’s transportation industry in order to establish full and mutually beneficial relations with partners at the international level.

Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev paid a working visit to Georgia to familiarize himself with the progress of work on the project of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz