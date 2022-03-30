By Ayya Lmahamad

Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Levan Davitashvili has said that his country remains committed to its top natural gas supplier, Azerbaijan, Trend reported citing Georgian media.

“We do not expect our conditions to worsen today and expect to maintain cooperation with our partners in the long term. Because Georgia respects its main supplier country, Azerbaijan, and remains committed to longer-term, stable contracts,” he said.

Davitashvili noted that Georgia's cooperation with Azerbaijan is not one-time based, it is a long-term and strategic cooperation.

Moreover, the minister added that with proper, insightful and good communication with friendly countries it will be possible to secure Azerbaijan's natural gas supplies in Georgia.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan ranked first among the top exporters of petroleum gases to Georgia in January 2022. During the reported month, Azerbaijan exported $51.4 million worth of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons to Georgia, which is 57.6 percent more compared to the same month in 2021.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

