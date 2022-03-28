By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week compared to March 18, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,286.9245 manat, decreasing by 10.09 manat (0.4 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 14 3,361.92 March 21 3,286.9245 March 15 3,291.3785 March 22 3,286.9245 March 16 3,258.7385 March 23 3,286.9245 March 17 3,290.4435 March 24 3,286.9245 March 18 3,286.9245 March 25 3,286.9245 Average weekly 3,297.881 Average weekly 3,286.9245

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week compared to March 18.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.8137 manat, which is by 0.031 manat (0.7 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 14 43.7515 March 21 42.8137 March 15 42.2151 March 22 42.8137 March 16 42.1691 March 23 42.8137 March 17 42.9637 March 24 42.8137 March 18 42.8137 March 25 42.8137 Average weekly 42.7826 Average weekly 42.8137

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week compared to March 18.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,743.197 manat, which is by 4.5781 manat (0.3 percent) less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 14 1,811.5115 March 21 1,743.197 March 15 1,750.5325 March 22 1,743.197 March 16 1,694.2625 March 23 1,743.197 March 17 1,739.372 March 24 1,743.197 March 18 1,743.197 March 25 1,743.197 Average weekly 1,747.7751 Average weekly 1,743.197

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week compared to March 18.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,440.9695 manat, decreasing by 148.2179 manat (3.4 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium March 14 4,613.8085 March 21 4,440.9695 March 15 4,051.372 March 22 4,440.9695 March 16 4,176.951 March 23 4,440.9695 March 17 4,180.657 March 24 4,440.9695 March 18 4,440.9695 March 25 4,440.9695 Average weekly 4,292.7516 Average weekly 4,440.9695

March 21-25 were declared non-working days in Azerbaijan due to Novruz holiday.

