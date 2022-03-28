By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week compared to March 18, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,286.9245 manat, decreasing by 10.09 manat (0.4 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 14
|
3,361.92
|
March 21
|
3,286.9245
|
March 15
|
3,291.3785
|
March 22
|
3,286.9245
|
March 16
|
3,258.7385
|
March 23
|
3,286.9245
|
March 17
|
3,290.4435
|
March 24
|
3,286.9245
|
March 18
|
3,286.9245
|
March 25
|
3,286.9245
|
Average weekly
|
3,297.881
|
Average weekly
|
3,286.9245
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week compared to March 18.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.8137 manat, which is by 0.031 manat (0.7 percent) more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 14
|
43.7515
|
March 21
|
42.8137
|
March 15
|
42.2151
|
March 22
|
42.8137
|
March 16
|
42.1691
|
March 23
|
42.8137
|
March 17
|
42.9637
|
March 24
|
42.8137
|
March 18
|
42.8137
|
March 25
|
42.8137
|
Average weekly
|
42.7826
|
Average weekly
|
42.8137
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week compared to March 18.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,743.197 manat, which is by 4.5781 manat (0.3 percent) less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 14
|
1,811.5115
|
March 21
|
1,743.197
|
March 15
|
1,750.5325
|
March 22
|
1,743.197
|
March 16
|
1,694.2625
|
March 23
|
1,743.197
|
March 17
|
1,739.372
|
March 24
|
1,743.197
|
March 18
|
1,743.197
|
March 25
|
1,743.197
|
Average weekly
|
1,747.7751
|
Average weekly
|
1,743.197
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week compared to March 18.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,440.9695 manat, decreasing by 148.2179 manat (3.4 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 14
|
4,613.8085
|
March 21
|
4,440.9695
|
March 15
|
4,051.372
|
March 22
|
4,440.9695
|
March 16
|
4,176.951
|
March 23
|
4,440.9695
|
March 17
|
4,180.657
|
March 24
|
4,440.9695
|
March 18
|
4,440.9695
|
March 25
|
4,440.9695
|
Average weekly
|
4,292.7516
|
Average weekly
|
4,440.9695
March 21-25 were declared non-working days in Azerbaijan due to Novruz holiday.
---
