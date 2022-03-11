By Ayya Lmahamad

Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov has met with Qatari officials on the sidelines of the 9th International Agricultural and Environmental Exhibition 2022, which began on March 10 in Doha.

At the meeting with Qatar's Deputy Trade and Industry Minister Sultan Bin Rashid Al-Khater, they discussed opportunities for collaboration in small and medium businesses as well as the exchange of experience in supporting SMBs.

Mammadov detailed services provided to entrepreneurs, as well as support for foreign businessmen in building partnerships and investing with local businesses.

He also held a meeting with Qatar's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani.

The parties focused on opportunities to expand cooperation between SMBs, develop business relations between entrepreneurs by organizing mutual trade and business missions.

Azerbaijan is currently taking part in the 9th International Agricultural and Environmental Exhibition 2022, which is being held in Doha, Qatar from March 10-14.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Nebras Power CEO Khalid Mohammed Jolo earlier discussed cooperation for the construction of 100 MW wind power plants in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin and Kalbajar regions. They also talked about the possibility of working together to build a gas turbine with a capacity of up to 550 MW in these territories.

The Azerbaijani-Qatari trade turnover totaled $1.6 million in 2021.

Qatar, which has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since September 1994, was one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November in 2020.

