By Trend
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,270.2713 manats, rising by 25.18 manats (0.7 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 21
|
3,216.7485
|
Feb. 28
|
3,249.9835
|
Feb. 22
|
3,243.6340
|
Mar. 1
|
3,239.3330
|
Feb. 23
|
3,225.0530
|
Mar. 2
|
3,291.8120
|
Feb.24
|
3,289.2110
|
Mar. 3
|
3,272.5935
|
Feb.25
|
3,250.7910
|
Mar. 4
|
3,297.6345
|
Average weekly
|
3,245.0880
|
Average weekly
|
3,270.2713
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.385 manats (3.34 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.2478 manats, which was by 2.3 percent or 0.9761 manats more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Feb. 21
|
40.4374
|
Feb. 28
|
41.4338
|
Feb. 22
|
41.1093
|
Mar. 1
|
41.3427
|
Feb. 23
|
41.1134
|
Mar. 2
|
42.7842
|
Feb. 24
|
42.3314
|
Mar. 3
|
42.8392
|
Feb. 25
|
41.3670
|
Mar. 4
|
42.8190
|
Average weekly
|
41.2717
|
Average weekly
|
42.2478
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49 manats (2.7 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,812.8 manat, which is by 28.8 manats (1.56 percent) less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Feb. 21
|
1,824
|
Feb. 28
|
1,805
|
Feb. 22
|
1,854
|
Mar. 1
|
1,778
|
Feb. 23
|
1,841
|
Mar. 2
|
1,798
|
Feb. 24
|
1,878
|
Mar. 3
|
1,829
|
Feb. 25
|
1,811
|
Mar. 4
|
1,854
|
Average weekly
|
1,841.6
|
Average weekly
|
1,812.8
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 473.7 manats (11.1 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,436.9337 manats, up by 334.41 manats (8.15 percent) more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Feb. 21
|
3,932.1340
|
Feb. 28
|
4,268.6405
|
Feb. 22
|
4,091.0670
|
Mar. 1
|
4,235.2610
|
Feb. 23
|
4,006.9425
|
Mar. 2
|
4,434.3225
|
Feb. 24
|
4,295.1265
|
Mar. 3
|
4,504.0990
|
Feb. 25
|
4,187.3465
|
Mar. 4
|
4,742.3455
|
Average weekly
|
4,102.524
|
Average weekly
|
4,436.9337
--