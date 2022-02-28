By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan plans to provide incentives for farmers in liberated areas, Trend has reported.

Agrarian Credit and Development Agency's board chairman Seymur Movlayev stated that the agency plans to develop tools to support farmers who will conduct entrepreneurial activities in the country's liberated territories. He noted that it is planned to develop special inventive packages to support the farmers.

"Today, we are working on providing the farmers with the correct documentation of economic facilities. Besides, we’ll consider some other amendments in the mechanisms for supporting the farmers and developing new tools," he said.

It should be noted that the agency paid AZN 30.6 million ($17.9m) subsidies to 18.900 farmers for autumn crops. Currently, the subsidies paid cover about 140,000 ha of cultivated land. The amount of subsidies paid in 2021-2022 totaled AZN 92.4 million ($54.3m).

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

