The deputy head of the SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) public relations department, Ibrahim Ahmadov, has said that oil supplies from Kazakhstan are continuing at the moment via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), Trend has reported.

"On average, around 100,000 tons of oil is transported from Kazakhstan via BTC per year," he said.

The BTC pipeline is a transport line for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea.

In December 2021, BTC has achieved a significant milestone by carrying 500 million tons of oil in total from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to Ceyhan. The milestone was achieved on December 12 when the 500 millionth ton of Caspian crude flowed through the pipeline, was loaded on the 4,922nd tanker named Nordorse, which was a joint SOCAR lifting, and departed for Italy's Trieste.

On July 13, 2006, the official opening ceremony of the BTC oil pipeline took place in Turkey. The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km to Georgia; 1076 km to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tonnes of oil per year or 1 million barrels per day. Light oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field is transported via BTC.

