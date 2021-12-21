By Trend

The Azerbaijani industrial parks attracted investments worth more than $6 million from 2016 through 2021, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Doctor of Economics, Professor Vusal Gasimli said at a press conference on the monitoring and evaluation report of the "Strategic Roadmaps for the National Economy and Key Sectors of the Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for 2017-2021, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

“About 9,500 jobs were created there,” Gasimli said. “The growth rate of the Azerbaijani non-oil industry was less than 10 percent until 2018, today this figure exceeds 20 percent.”

The professor added that 586 million manat ($344 million) was allocated from the state budget to support agriculture and entrepreneurship in 2016.

“So far, this figure has grown by several times,” Gasimli said. “Moreover, the subsidies have been paid to the entrepreneurs working in this industry since 2020. The programs have been prepared to stimulate this sector.”

The professor said that a number of legal acts were adopted in the field of education, various funds were created to support and protect this sector, 24 specialized centers were established.



