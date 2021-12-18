By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Dec. 6
|
1,7
|
Dec. 13
|
1,7
|
Dec. 7
|
1,7
|
Dec. 14
|
1,7
|
Dec. 8
|
1,7
|
Dec. 15
|
1,7
|
Dec. 9
|
1,7
|
Dec. 16
|
1,7
|
Dec. 10
|
1,7
|
Dec. 17
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.00641 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0018 and amounted to 1.9193.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Dec. 6
|
1,9195
|
Dec. 13
|
1,9195
|
Dec. 7
|
1,919
|
Dec. 14
|
1,919
|
Dec. 8
|
1,9195
|
Dec. 15
|
1,9195
|
Dec. 9
|
1,9271
|
Dec. 16
|
1,9271
|
Dec. 10
|
1,9205
|
Dec. 17
|
1,9205
|
Average weekly
|
1,9211
|
Average weekly
|
1,9211
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0230. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Dec. 6
|
0,0231
|
Dec. 13
|
0,0231
|
Dec. 7
|
0,0229
|
Dec. 14
|
0,0229
|
Dec. 8
|
0,023
|
Dec. 15
|
0,023
|
Dec. 9
|
0,0231
|
Dec. 16
|
0,0231
|
Dec. 10
|
0,0231
|
Dec. 17
|
0,0231
|
Average weekly
|
0,023
|
Average weekly
|
0,023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0142 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1173. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.00067 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Dec. 6
|
0,1241
|
Dec. 13
|
0,1241
|
Dec. 7
|
0,1229
|
Dec. 14
|
0,1229
|
Dec. 8
|
0,1255
|
Dec. 15
|
0,1255
|
Dec. 9
|
0,1245
|
Dec. 16
|
0,1245
|
Dec. 10
|
0,1232
|
Dec. 17
|
0,1232
|
Average weekly
|
0,124
|
Average weekly
|
0,124
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz