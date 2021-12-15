By Ayya Lmahamad

To date, the total installed capacity of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is 7,538 MW, Day.az reported with the reference to the presentation of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources.

Of that capacity, thermal power plants account for 6,238 MW.

At the same time, hydroelectric power plants account for 1,151 MW, solar power plants for 42 MW, wind power plants for 63 MW, and plants generating electricity from waste for 37 MW.

Currently, most of the electricity produced in Azerbaijan comes from traditional energy sources, which are mainly gas power plants. For instance, around 93 percent of electric power produced in the country last year comes from gas, and the remaining comes from renewable energy sources.

The transformation of Azerbaijan into a “green growth” country through the extensive use of renewable energy over the next 10 years has been defined by President Ilham Aliyev as one of the national priorities that will ensure the country's socio-economic development.

Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of renewable energy sources in electricity production to 30 percent by 2030, by using the country’s solar and wind energy potential and increasing investments in this sphere. By 2030, it is planned to put into use about 1,500 MW of new installed capacity.

In this regard, Azerbaijan signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power on the construction of a 240 MW wind power plant, and with the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar company on the building of a 230-MW solar power plant.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is taking measures to develop renewable energy resources on its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in 2020 and to turn the Karabakh region into the “green energy zone”. In this regard, the country’s Energy Ministry and BP have signed an Implementation agreement to build a 240MW solar power plant in liberated Zangilan and Jabrayil regions.

